Large, destructive hail batters northeast Denver late Thursday night

DENVER — Large, destructive hail battered northeast Denver and strong thunderstorms created an intense light show that brought golf and baseball-sized hail to parts of the Denver metro late Thursday night.

Severe thunderstorm warnings started popping up for the Denver metro area about a quarter ‘til 9 Thursday night, first targeting Boulder, Broomfield and Lafayette.

As the storm slowly moved south-southeast, Thornton, Commerce City and Broomfield residents were warned of up to 50 mph winds and quarter-sized hail that eventually reached portions of Adams County and Denver International Airport, where an intense light show could be seen from cameras nearby.

The storms then erupted shortly after 9:30 p.m., producing golf ball-sized hail and later, tennis and baseball-sized hail for parts of the northeastern Denver metro area, including Denver International Airport.

By 10:15 p.m., the National Weather Service in Boulder warned of a “DESTRUCIVE HAIL STORM” for Green Valley Ranch and northeast Denver. Weather officials said radar indicated that the storm cell was producing up to baseball-sized hail across Peña Blvd. and moving slowly east-southeast.

DESTRUCTIVE HAIL STORM FOR GREEN VALLEY RANCH AND NORTHEAST DENVER... Radar indicates up to baseball size hail falling with this storm. This storm is currently tracking across Pena Blvd and moving slowly east-southeast. #cowx pic.twitter.com/E3xEIQJlCi — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 31, 2024

Not long after, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Denver, Aurora and Westminster until 11:15 p.m. by the NWS, as forecasters warned of golf ball-sized hail and up to 50 mph winds possible as the storm made its slow trek through the area.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for northeastern Douglas County, western Arapahoe County, and south-central Denver County until midnight, according to NWS.

The westbound lanes of E. 96th Ave. and Havana St. in Commerce City were closed late Thursday night due to flooding produced by the intense storms, according to the city's police department. Officers said on X, formerly Twitter, that drivers should not attempt to drive through the area.

Standing water alert: 96th WB at Havana closed due to flooding. Do NOT attempt to drive through this! Water rescues are not our forte. pic.twitter.com/jCJN4kcll3 — Commerce City Police Department (@CommerceCityPD) May 31, 2024

Residents who were not woken up by the sound of large hail falling from the sky should expect to see some damage to roofs, siding, windows and vehicles by the time the sun comes out Friday, weather service officials said.

