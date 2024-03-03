How much did it snow? Colorado snow totals for March 2-3, 2024 snowstorm

A winter storm that moved into Colorado Saturday evening dumped several inches of snow in the mountains and made for difficult travel in the high country.
The latest snow totals, as of Sunday morning, show the heaviest snow accumulations occurred around the Montrose area on the Western Slope, where more than a foot of snow fell in parts. Areas along the I-70 corridor saw 6-8 inches.
Snow and blowing snow will continue in the mountains. The snow is expected to intensify Sunday afternoon and continue into the evening.
Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Sunday morning. Scroll down to see 24-hour snow reports from Colorado ski resorts and the latest Colorado snowpack report.
15 W Montrose, CO 14 inches
2 E Montrose, CO 12.5 inches
3 N Skyway, CO 9.5 inches
1 WNW Loveland Pass, CO 8 inches
3 SW Breckenridge, CO 8 inches
6 SSW Olathe, CO 8 inches
2 SSE Winter Park, CO 7 inches
1 SSW Copper Mountain, CO 7 inches
3 SSE Redlands, CO 6.5 inches
2 W Vail, CO 6.4 inches
1 WNW El Jebel, CO 6.2 inches
2 ENE Vail, CO 6.1 inches
4 SSE Keystone, CO 6 inches
1 SSE Redlands, CO 5.4 inches
2 E Steamboat Springs, CO 5.1 inches
1 SW Eldora, CO 5 inches
1 NW Eagle, CO 5 inches
3 WNW Redlands, CO 5 inches
Orchard Mesa, CO 5 inches
5 W Montrose, CO 5 inches
1 SSW Grand Junction, CO 4.6 inches
1 N Lawson, CO 4.5 inches
1 ENE Redlands, CO 4.5 inches
2 E Redlands, CO 4.5 inches
4 NNW Mount Crested But, CO 4.5 inches
2 NW Glenwood Springs, CO 4.3 inches
2 SW Hayden, CO 4 inches
1 NE Steamboat Springs, CO 4 inches
3 NW Lazear, CO 3.8 inches
Edwards, CO 3.5 inches
Glenwood Springs, CO 3.5 inches
2 NNW Ridgway, CO 3.5 inches
2 SSW Slick Rock, CO 3.4 inches
Carbondale, CO 3.3 inches
1 SW Gypsum, CO 3.2 inches
6 ESE Whitewater, CO 3.1 inches
Georgetown, CO 3 inches
2 WSW Meeker, CO 3 inches
3 WSW Gunnison, CO 3 inches
Gunnison, CO 3 inches
6 ESE Cedaredge, CO 2.9 inches
Fruitvale, CO 2.8 inches
6 N Silt, CO 2.5 inches
4 E Eckert, CO 2.5 inches
1 E Cedaredge, CO 2.5 inches
3 NW Cattle Creek, CO 2.4 inches
Castle Valley, UT 2.4 inches
1 N Fruitvale, CO 2.3 inches
1 WNW Gypsum, CO 2.3 inches
Dinosaur, CO 2.3 inches
1 WSW Palisade, CO 2 inches
4 N Fruita, CO 2 inches
1 SE New Castle, CO 2 inches
5 NW El Jebel, CO 2 inches
4 NNW Lazear, CO 2 inches
6 WSW Almont, CO 1.7 inches
3 N Cedaredge, CO 1.6 inches
4 NW Ridgway, CO 1.5 inches
2 NE Leadville, CO 1.3 inches
2 WSW Clifton, CO 1 inch
Ouray, CO 1 inch
2 SSW Castle Rock, CO 0.5 inches
3 WNW Castlewood Canyon, CO 0.5 inches
1 WSW Aurora, CO 0.4 inches
2 NE Cherry Hills Villa, CO 0.2 inches
COLORADO SKI AREA SNOW REPORTS
A-Basin
https://www.arapahoebasin.com/snow-report/
Copper Mountain
https://www.coppercolorado.com/the-mountain/conditions-weather/snow-report
Eldora
https://www.eldora.com/the-mountain/conditions-weather/current-conditions-forecast
Keystone
https://www.keystoneresort.com/the-mountain/mountain-conditions/snow-and-weather-report.aspx
Loveland Ski Area
https://skiloveland.com/snow-report
Purgatory
https://www.purgatory.ski/mountain/weather-conditions-webcams/
Steamboat
https://www.steamboat.com/the-mountain/mountain-report
Winter Park
https://www.winterparkresort.com/the-mountain/mountain-report
Wolf Creek Ski Area
wolfcreekski.com/wcs-snow-report/
To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.
COLORADO SNOWPACK MAP
