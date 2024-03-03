How much did it snow? Colorado snow totals for March 2-3, 2024 snowstorm

A winter storm that moved into Colorado Saturday evening dumped several inches of snow in the mountains and made for difficult travel in the high country.

The latest snow totals, as of Sunday morning, show the heaviest snow accumulations occurred around the Montrose area on the Western Slope, where more than a foot of snow fell in parts. Areas along the I-70 corridor saw 6-8 inches.

Snow and blowing snow will continue in the mountains. The snow is expected to intensify Sunday afternoon and continue into the evening.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Sunday morning. Scroll down to see 24-hour snow reports from Colorado ski resorts and the latest Colorado snowpack report.

15 W Montrose, CO 14 inches

2 E Montrose, CO 12.5 inches

3 N Skyway, CO 9.5 inches

1 WNW Loveland Pass, CO 8 inches

3 SW Breckenridge, CO 8 inches

6 SSW Olathe, CO 8 inches

2 SSE Winter Park, CO 7 inches

1 SSW Copper Mountain, CO 7 inches

3 SSE Redlands, CO 6.5 inches

2 W Vail, CO 6.4 inches

1 WNW El Jebel, CO 6.2 inches

2 ENE Vail, CO 6.1 inches

4 SSE Keystone, CO 6 inches

1 SSE Redlands, CO 5.4 inches

2 E Steamboat Springs, CO 5.1 inches

1 SW Eldora, CO 5 inches

1 NW Eagle, CO 5 inches

3 WNW Redlands, CO 5 inches

Orchard Mesa, CO 5 inches

5 W Montrose, CO 5 inches

1 SSW Grand Junction, CO 4.6 inches

1 N Lawson, CO 4.5 inches

1 ENE Redlands, CO 4.5 inches

2 E Redlands, CO 4.5 inches

4 NNW Mount Crested But, CO 4.5 inches

2 NW Glenwood Springs, CO 4.3 inches

2 SW Hayden, CO 4 inches

1 NE Steamboat Springs, CO 4 inches

3 NW Lazear, CO 3.8 inches

Edwards, CO 3.5 inches

Glenwood Springs, CO 3.5 inches

2 NNW Ridgway, CO 3.5 inches

2 SSW Slick Rock, CO 3.4 inches

Carbondale, CO 3.3 inches

1 SW Gypsum, CO 3.2 inches

6 ESE Whitewater, CO 3.1 inches

Georgetown, CO 3 inches

2 WSW Meeker, CO 3 inches

3 WSW Gunnison, CO 3 inches

Gunnison, CO 3 inches

6 ESE Cedaredge, CO 2.9 inches

Fruitvale, CO 2.8 inches

6 N Silt, CO 2.5 inches

4 E Eckert, CO 2.5 inches

1 E Cedaredge, CO 2.5 inches

3 NW Cattle Creek, CO 2.4 inches

Castle Valley, UT 2.4 inches

1 N Fruitvale, CO 2.3 inches

1 WNW Gypsum, CO 2.3 inches

Dinosaur, CO 2.3 inches

1 WSW Palisade, CO 2 inches

4 N Fruita, CO 2 inches

1 SE New Castle, CO 2 inches

5 NW El Jebel, CO 2 inches

4 NNW Lazear, CO 2 inches

6 WSW Almont, CO 1.7 inches

3 N Cedaredge, CO 1.6 inches

4 NW Ridgway, CO 1.5 inches

2 NE Leadville, CO 1.3 inches

2 WSW Clifton, CO 1 inch

Ouray, CO 1 inch

2 SSW Castle Rock, CO 0.5 inches

3 WNW Castlewood Canyon, CO 0.5 inches

1 WSW Aurora, CO 0.4 inches

2 NE Cherry Hills Villa, CO 0.2 inches

COLORADO SNOWPACK MAP

