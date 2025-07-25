Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

How hot has it been this summer in Colorado, and how is our drought looking? Denver7, CPR climate chat

Come for the information on summer heat, stick around for the explainer on why it's called the "dog days" of summer.
Posted
Has this summer been as hot as it's felt at times? Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says it’s actually been a relatively mild summer – but that the longterm temperature trend here is a symptom of a warming world. Watch their climate conversation for the month of July here.
How hot has it been this summer in Colorado? Denver7, CPR climate chat
lisa ryan 072524.png

Has this summer been as hot as it's felt at times? Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says it’s actually been a relatively mild summer – but that the longterm temperature trend here is a symptom of a warming world.

In this week’s climate conversation with Colorado Public Radio, Lisa and CPR host Ryan Warner talk summer heat and the latest drought conditions in Colorado, including why the western half of the state is worse off.

We also talk about the big summer shift happening now that will bring more moisture to the state – and with it the concerns about flash flooding.

  • Plus, stick around for a lesson on why it’s called the “dog days” of summer. See all of that in the video player below or on Denver7+

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.