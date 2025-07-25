How hot has it been this summer in Colorado, and how is our drought looking? Denver7, CPR climate chat

Has this summer been as hot as it's felt at times? Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo says it’s actually been a relatively mild summer – but that the longterm temperature trend here is a symptom of a warming world.

In this week’s climate conversation with Colorado Public Radio, Lisa and CPR host Ryan Warner talk summer heat and the latest drought conditions in Colorado, including why the western half of the state is worse off.

We also talk about the big summer shift happening now that will bring more moisture to the state – and with it the concerns about flash flooding.

