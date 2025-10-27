Freeze warning issued along the Front Range Monday, Tuesday night – but 70s are on the 7-day

DENVER — The National Weather Service in Boulder has issued a freeze warning along the Front Range ahead of plummeting temperatures Monday and Tuesday nights.

Temperatures are expected to tank overnight Monday on the heels of a cold front that swept through the state, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s in some areas on the plains. The mountains will dip into the teens.

The band of showers that accompanied the cold front Monday were expected to move out of the area by midnight, according to the NWS. Some snow was “not out of the question” on the plains if precipitation lingers as temperatures drop – but the NWS said the storms were a hair ahead of schedule.

Tuesday will stay cool, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and gusty winds making it feel even colder. Freezing temps return Tuesday night.

It’s likely that the cold snap will be a killing freeze, meaning the end of the growing season, according to the NWS. The weather service recommended covering sensitive plants and winterizing sprinkler systems.

Widespread freezing temperatures are expected tonight and Tuesday night across the forecast area. This is expected to put an end to growing season for locations that have yet to do so. If you haven't blown out those sprinklers, it's time! #COwx pic.twitter.com/QbL4n8X4To — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 27, 2025

The cold doesn’t hang on for long, though. We’ll see near seasonal normal highs in the upper 50s Wednesday through Friday. It's looking mild and dry for trick-or-treating time on Friday. Then a weekend warmup brings temps into the upper 60s on Saturday and the mid-70s on Sunday.

The Denver7 weather team was calling for a high of 74 on Sunday. The daily record for Nov. 2 is 78 degrees, set most recently in 2008. The average daily high is 58 degrees.

