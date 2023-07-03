Fourth of July storms: Chance of heavy rain, hail for Denver, NE Colorado Tuesday

DENVER — A round of strong storms is expected to move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and the possibility of hail to Denver and the northeastern part of the state for the Fourth of July.

Flash flooding is also possible on the burn scars in the foothills.

Monday will be warm and dry, with temperatures near 90 degrees in Denver.

According to the National Weather Service forecast discussion, much of northeastern Colorado is under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Tuesday, with large hail being the main threat and more than an inch of rain possible.

There is “lesser potential” for damaging winds and tornadoes, according to the NWS.

Storms could take their time developing over the foothills, the NWS says, increasing the chances for flash flooding over the burn scars in Boulder and Larimer counties.

Late Sunday, Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson was forecasting two rounds of storms on Tuesday for the Denver area and moving east – one from roughly 2-5 p.m. and another between 9-11 p.m.

Thunderstorms are expected to give way to showers overnight into Wednesday, which will be a much cooler day in Denver. Severe weather chances Wednesday are highest near the Palmer Divide and higher elevations, according to the NWS.

Storm chances continue Thursday and Friday.