Winter Storm Warning in effect until midday Sunday

Denver will see it's first snow of the season this weekend and accumulations will be significant from the metro to the mountains.

Colorado's northern and central mountains can expect to pick up to nearly two feet of snow by Sunday!

Snow will pick up in intensity on Saturday night, with around 4 to 8 inches for the metro area, but some bands that could drop around 6 to 10 inches of snow along the Front Range.

A winter storm warning is in effect until midday Sunday. The high mountain passes could see around 12 to 24 inches of snow with some locally higher totals. Temperatures will also be the coldest we've seen so far this season.

Bundle up for for the Broncos game- we'll see some lingering flurries by kickoff and temperatures around 27 degrees!

Skies will gradually clear through Sunday evening state-wide, with frigid lows, in the single digits and teens by early Monday morning.

Dry and milder weather will return next week. Expect a chilly, but dry Monday and Halloween on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid-40s across the Denver-area.

60s are set to return by the end of the week.

