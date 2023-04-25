Winter Park, Breck and 3 other Colorado ski resorts brace for monster late-April snowstorm

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Who could predict the kind of epic ski season this has turned out to be?

“Just another day in Winter Park,” said lift operator Nick Dowling as the resort prepared for another 1-3 feet of snow expected to hit Tuesday and Wednesday. “Doesn’t get any better, man.”

Winter Park and several other resorts in Colorado are enjoying a snow-packed extension to what has already been a record-breaking season with many resorts already celebrating more than 400 inches and counting.

“With the storm this week, we are talking about what would look like a January-February snowstorm at the end of April,” said Jen Miller, spokesperson for Winter Park Resort. “It’s amazing. Any powder day in late April is something to get excited about.”

Forecasters are calling for the monster storm to hit late Tuesday night, which is expected to bring up to three feet of snow to the Colorado high country.

“We live in Iowa. I mean, c’mon. How do you top this, right?” said Darin Zapf who was snowboarding in Winter Park on Tuesday.

While the base of Winter Park closed last weekend, Mary Jane remains open with four lifts in operation.

The same is true at Breckenridge and other resorts – which remain partially open as Mother Nature delivers a late-season gift.

While no beginner terrain is open in Winter Park or Breckenridge, much of the intermediate and above terrain remains open and accessible.

“Just more pow days,” Dowling said. “Long season and just great vibes every day.”

“I mean, yeah. You can’t beat this,” Zapf said.

Winter Park, Breck, Copper, Loveland and A-basin remain open, a healthy list of the resorts just off the I-70 Corridor.

“We will stay open as long as possible,” Miller said. “As long as the snow and weather allow us to. We’re doing the Jane Snow Beach every Saturday, so we’ll have some fun activities, corn hole, just a good place to work on your goggle tan. It’s not over yet.”

