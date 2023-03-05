Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Windy Sunday, with Elevated Fire Danger for metro Denver

Highs in the mid-50s and strong SW winds today
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for 3/4.
Posted at 6:50 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 08:50:28-05

DENVER — Warmer weather will settle in across the Denver metro area on Sunday. Expect highs in the mid-50s under a mostly sunny sky.

A Red Flag Warning will take effect for metro Denver today. Fire danger will be elevated across the plains as winds pick up from the southwest and relative humidity stays low.

The northwestern mountains will pick up more snow off and on again today. We'll also see some areas of blowing snow in the mountains and that will make for some icy high mountain passes.

Monday, highs return to the 40s in Denver, with our next chance for snow arriving mid-week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Denver7 Weather

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020