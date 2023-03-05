Windy Sunday, with Elevated Fire Danger for metro Denver

DENVER — Warmer weather will settle in across the Denver metro area on Sunday. Expect highs in the mid-50s under a mostly sunny sky.

A Red Flag Warning will take effect for metro Denver today. Fire danger will be elevated across the plains as winds pick up from the southwest and relative humidity stays low.

The northwestern mountains will pick up more snow off and on again today. We'll also see some areas of blowing snow in the mountains and that will make for some icy high mountain passes.

Monday, highs return to the 40s in Denver, with our next chance for snow arriving mid-week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Denver7 Weather

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.