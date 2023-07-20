Wet roads for the Thursday morning commute

Scattered storms and showers will roll through the metro area Thursday morning, with wet roads for the commute. We'll see some clearing behind this before another round of storms and showers develops by early afternoon.

We'll see high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s with more rain, gusty winds and lightning through early evening.

There is a risk of severe weather along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains. A flood watch goes into effect for quite a few counties east of Denver for heavy showers Thursday afternoon and early evening.

Better chance of storms and showers Thursday afternoon and evening

Western Colorado will remain hot and dry with high temps in the 90s to low 100s. The mountains will be in the 70s to middle 80s.

Warmer and drier weather will return starting Friday with only a few afternoon thunderstorms.

The weekend should be hot and dry with highs back in the mid 90s.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.