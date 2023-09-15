More sunshine and some fall-like 60s in Denver Friday afternoon

DENVER — It will be a cool and wet start to the day, with some light showers for the metro area and even some light snow on Colorado's highest mountain passes west of Denver, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.

Skies will clear out this afternoon and we'll see some sunshine and fall-like 60s to round out the week.

Much warmer weather will settle in for the weekend. We'll see sunshine and 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday. Conditions look great for both the Rocky Mountain Showdown and Sunday's Broncos game.

Temperatures will remain on the warm side into the first of next week, with low 80s from Monday through Wednesday.

Much warmer across Colorado this weekend for the big football games

