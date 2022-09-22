Wet and foggy for the Thursday morning commute in Denver

DENVER — It will be a cool and foggy start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s for the early morning drive.

Showers will linger through the morning but we'll see some clearing skies this afternoon.

Temperatures will stay on the cool side today, with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the Denver area and upper 50s to low 60s farther to the east. The mountains will be in the 60s with 70s in the Grand Junction and Montrose areas. Autumn will begin officially at 7:03 p.m.

Skies will be sunny on Friday and set the stage for a really nice first weekend of autumn! Friday through Sunday should be dry, warm and very pleasant! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend for lower elevations and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

The weather looks terrific for the Broncos game Sunday night with clear skies and mild temperatures in the middle 70s at kickoff.

The annual golden display of aspen will be putting on a pretty good show this weekend for the northern mountain areas. The short, but beloved, leaf peeping season has begun. The leaves will peak in colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks. Click here for our leaf peeping guide.

