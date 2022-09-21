Wet and cool weather settles in across Colorado

DENVER — Cool and wet weather is now moving into Colorado just in time for the official start of autumn on Thursday!

This next system will really cool things today, with highs in the low 60s. Rainy and cool weather will remain through Thursday. Rain will develop and turn heavy in spots this afternoon. It looks like the plains will see around .5" to 1" of rain over the next two days.

Some areas of southwestern and central Colorado could get 2 to 3 inches of rain! Denver and the northeast plains will likely see a good soaking too, with up to an inch of rain.

Skies will clear out on Friday and set the stage for a really nice first weekend of Autumn - the season will begin officially at 7:03 PM on Thursday. Friday through Sunday should be dry, mild and very pleasant! The weather looks terrific for the Bronco game Sunday night with clear skies and mild temperatures in the low 70s at kickoff.

The annual golden display of aspen are starting with splashes of color dotting Colorado's mountainsides. The short, but beloved, leaf peeping season has begun. The leaves will be peaking in colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks. Click here for our leaf peeping guide.

