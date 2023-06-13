Wet and cool weather expected again Tuesday, but drier later this week

The rain and cool temperatures will continue for Tuesday, with rain likely early and scattered thunderstorms through the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will only be in the low 60s in Denver.

Fortunately, the risk for severe storm activity will remain low.

A warmer and drier weather pattern returns Wednesday through the end of the week, with highs back in the upper 70s. We will still see the chance for thunderstorms each afternoon, but the coverage will be less widespread.

This coming Father's Day weekend, highs bounce back closer to our seasonal average in the low 80s.

What's Denver weather like in early to mid- June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

