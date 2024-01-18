Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Weather turning colder again in Denver Thursday

Snow continues in the mountains
We'll see another day with high temperatures in the lower 40s throughout the Denver metro for your Thursday.
Colorado Born Images.jpeg
Posted at 5:40 AM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-18 08:26:37-05

We'll see another day with high temperatures in the lower 40s throughout the Denver metro area.

But changes will arrive by early Thursday afternoon, with temperatures falling quickly.

We're looking at 20s by Thursday evening, with breezy conditions.

Winter storm watches continue for parts of the mountains, where periods of snow will continue through Thursday evening.

Overnight lows will fall into the teens and single digits here in the Denver metro by Friday morning.

We will see cooler conditions on Friday, with highs only in the lower 30s for the Denver metro, with partly cloudy skies.

Weather turning colder again in Denver Thursday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020