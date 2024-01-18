We'll see another day with high temperatures in the lower 40s throughout the Denver metro area.

But changes will arrive by early Thursday afternoon, with temperatures falling quickly.

We're looking at 20s by Thursday evening, with breezy conditions.

Winter storm watches continue for parts of the mountains, where periods of snow will continue through Thursday evening.

Overnight lows will fall into the teens and single digits here in the Denver metro by Friday morning.

We will see cooler conditions on Friday, with highs only in the lower 30s for the Denver metro, with partly cloudy skies.

Weather turning colder again in Denver Thursday

