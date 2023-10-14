Warming up through the weekend across Colorado

DENVER — After a freezing start to Saturday, temperatures will climb back to the upper 50s and low 60s across the metro-area this afternoon.

Expect plenty of sunshine and relatively calm winds.

Sunday will be pleasant. We'll be under a mostly sunny sky and experience highs around 70 degrees across the Denver-area and plains. Highs in the 50s to low 60s and dry conditions can be expected in the mountains.

Early next week will be warm and dry with highs in the 70s Monday and around 80 degrees on Tuesday.

The next storm system will move into Colorado on Wednesday and Thursday with a chance for snow in the high country and rain showers for the plains.

Freeze warning for metro Denver tonight

