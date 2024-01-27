Warming up this weekend, with highs in the 60s by Sunday

Friday's storm has moved out of Colorado and it will be a mild and dry weekend!

Expect sunshine, along with warmer temperatures. We'll see highs near 50 degrees on Saturday and closer to 60 degrees by Sunday.

Quiet as well in the mountains this weekend. Highs today will climb to the 30s in many of Colorado's high country towns. Expect dry conditions and unseasonably mild temperatures, in the 40s in areas like Aspen, Vail and Breckenridge on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures are expected to stay well above average, soaring to the upper 50s to even low 60s Monday through Wednesday - feeling more like Spring-time to end the month of January.

