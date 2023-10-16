Watch Now
Above-average temperatures expected through the week and weekend

High temperatures will reach into the 80s on Tuesday
We'll have a pleasant start to the week. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s Monday. A big warm up is in store Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.
DENVER— It will be a beautiful start to the week. Expect sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs climbing to the low to mid 70s across the metro area. Expect mainly 60s in the mountains.

A big warm up is ahead for Tuesday. Highs will soar to the low 80s. Winds will be gusty through the afternoon.

Typically, Denver's average high for this time in October is 65 degrees. Above-average temperatures can be expected through the week and weekend.

Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s Wednesday through Friday in Denver. Overnight lows will also remain mild in the 40s across the Front Range each morning.

Expect daytime highs in the mountains to climb into the 60s and even low 70s, which is unseasonably warm for mid to late October.

