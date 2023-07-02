Watch Now
Warming up Sunday, with a few PM storms

Chance for rain on the 4th of July
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your forecast for our 4th of July weekend 7/1.
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jul 02, 2023
Warmer and drier weather will settle in for the holiday weekend. Sunday, highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s, with scattered late-day storms and showers developing.

The weather will be very warm on Monday with highs near 90 degrees in Denver.

Temperatures will stay warm, but not too hot for the Fourth of July. There will be a chance for some thunderstorms throughout the evening, which may affect fireworks celebrations on Tuesday night.

A better chance for widespread storms and showers, along with cooler temperatures, arrives by the middle of next week.

