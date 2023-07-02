Warming up Sunday, with a few PM storms

Warmer and drier weather will settle in for the holiday weekend. Sunday, highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s, with scattered late-day storms and showers developing.

The weather will be very warm on Monday with highs near 90 degrees in Denver.

Temperatures will stay warm, but not too hot for the Fourth of July. There will be a chance for some thunderstorms throughout the evening, which may affect fireworks celebrations on Tuesday night.

A better chance for widespread storms and showers, along with cooler temperatures, arrives by the middle of next week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.