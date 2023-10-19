Highs near 80 degrees this afternoon for metro Denver

The mid-October weather remains delightful across the central Rockies as the main storm track is well to our north - over the northern plains and southern Canada.

Wednesday high temperatures were slightly cooler after a dry, cold front slipped across the state. The weather will warm again Thursday and Friday with upper 70s to low 80s in Denver. Overnight lows will also remain mild in the 40s across the Front Range each morning.

Another dry cold front will push across the state on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures over the weekend. Expect daytime highs in the mountains to be in the upper 50s to mid 60s, with 70s for lower elevations.

The next chance for any rain or snow is heading for the state by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.