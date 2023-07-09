Watch Now
Warming up and drying out across Colorado today

Plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s near Denver
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jul 09, 2023
It's going to be a beautiful Sunday afternoon, with warmer and calmer weather settling in across the state. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s by lunch and mid-80s by late afternoon.

It will be even hotter across the Western Slope, with highs in the upper 90s near Grand Junction and Palisdae. Fire danger will remain the main concern over Western Colorado.

Drier air will settle in next week, with very few storms expected. Monday will see the best chance of isolated storms and a few could turn severe on the far eastern plains. Summer-time heat returns as well, with highs back in the 90s Monday through Thursday!

Slightly cooler, with a better chance of storms and showers by Friday. We'll see highs in the low to mid-80s on Friday and Saturday.

