Warming up across the Front Range

Highs in the 40s today, 50s tomorrow in Denver
After the brutal cold the past week, it's going to feel a little more like Spring. Here's a look at Denver's weekend forecast.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Feb 02, 2023
Let the warm up begin. The Arctic air mass is finally leaving Colorado and high temperatures will steadily increase for the rest of the week.

Thursday's high in Denver is expected to be 44 degrees, with plenty of sunshine to help melt the snow. The high by Friday should be near 52 degrees with a few clouds moving in over the weekend.

Snow will come to an end in the mountains as drier weather settles with the next chance of snow for the high country beginning Sunday into Monday.

As for Denver’s next chance for snow, there is a possibility for flurries on Monday.

