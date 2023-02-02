Warming up across the Front Range

Let the warm up begin. The Arctic air mass is finally leaving Colorado and high temperatures will steadily increase for the rest of the week.

Thursday's high in Denver is expected to be 44 degrees, with plenty of sunshine to help melt the snow. The high by Friday should be near 52 degrees with a few clouds moving in over the weekend.

Snow will come to an end in the mountains as drier weather settles with the next chance of snow for the high country beginning Sunday into Monday.

As for Denver’s next chance for snow, there is a possibility for flurries on Monday.

