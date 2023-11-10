Unseasonably warm weather into the first of next week

Watch Now
It will be a beautiful end to the week with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s under a mostly sunny sky. It gets even warmer this weekend!
Posted at 5:37 AM, Nov 10, 2023
Warmer weather will settle in as we head into the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50 on Friday and closer to 60 degrees on Saturday. Sunday will be even warmer with low to mid 60s and plenty of sunshine.

We'll see 30s and 40s in the mountains as a new round of ski resorts open up for the season. There will be lots of sunshine in the mountains, but it'll still definitely be cold enough for snow making!

Monday and Tuesday will be unseasonably warm for mid-November, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

The weather pattern may shift a bit later next week as a storm system moves out of the Pacific Northwest. Some showers may develop for Denver and the plains on Thursday. The mountains may see some snow.

