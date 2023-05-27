Warmer, with scattered PM storms this Memorial Day weekend

Clearer skies are making for a beautiful start to this holiday weekend across the state!

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be likely again, starting in the high country and spreading east over the plains.

A few strong to severe storms are possible with some larger hail, gusty winds and lightning for NE Colorado. We could see more localized flooding and there's a slight risk of isolated tornadoes on the far eastern plains.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on the plains and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Monday will be perhaps the warmest and driest day with just a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s, so get ready for a warm BOLDERBoulder. We'll see 50s for the start of the run and low 70s by 11 a.m.

What's Denver weather like in May?

If you're new to Colorado, May is one of those weird weather months that likes to show off its “adventurous” side. As the National Weather Service puts it, “Just about anything can happen in the month of May when it comes to Denver's weather.”

May is considered Denver’s wettest month of the year. The monthly mean for precipitation is 2.12 inches. The wettest May in Denver history (and wettest month ever) brought 8.57 inches of precipitation in 1876.

Flip through the interactive weather graphics below or at this link if you'd like to learn more about May weather in Colorado.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.