Warmer Friday with fewer storms across the Denver metro area

Skies are clearing out after another round of storms and severe weather on Thursday. We'll see partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s Friday afternoon.

Western Colorado remains hot and dry with temperatures in the 90s to around 100 degrees in the Grand Valley and in the upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains.

There is a marginal risk for severe weather across eastern Colorado. A few storms could produce some larger hail and gusty winds but the overall risk will be a lot lower than Thursday.

The weekend should be hot and dry with highs back in the mid 90s to around 100 degrees for lower elevations and in the 80s in the mountains.

The hot and mainly dry weather can be expected through the middle of next week.

