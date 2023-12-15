Watch Now
Warmer weather settles in across Colorado as we head into the weekend

Temps in the 50s and sunshine for the Denver metro area Friday afternoon
It will be a mild and dry end to the week as our storm finally swirls out of the region. It'll be mostly sunny, with high temperatures in the low 50s Friday afternoon.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Dec 15, 2023
Milder weather will make a comeback starting Friday as our storm finally swirls out of the region. We'll see high temperatures reach the upper 40s to low 50s for lower elevations and 30s to around 40 in the mountains.

This warmer and drier weather pattern will continue through the weekend with mid to upper 50s on Saturday and highs near 60 degrees on Sunday. The warm weather will linger through next Wednesday.

Late next week into the days before Christmas, the weather pattern should turn colder and wetter once again. Watch for our FREE Travel Weather Hotline next Monday and Tuesday. Meteorologists from Metro State and the University of Northern Colorado will provide customized travel forecasts.

