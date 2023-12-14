It will be a foggy and chilly start to this Thursday across northern Colorado. Skies will gradually clear, with some partly sunny skies for the northeastern plains. More snow is possible across the southeastern plains as this storm swirls out of the region.

High temperatures will be in the 40s near Denver, with more 30s in the mountains. Friday will be sunny and milder with low 50s expected.

This warmer and drier weather pattern will continue through the weekend with mid to upper 50s on Saturday and highs near 60 degrees on Sunday. The warm weather will linger through next Wednesday.

Late next week into the days before Christmas, the weather pattern should turn colder and wetter once again. Watch for our FREE Travel Weather Hotline next Monday and Tuesday. Meteorologists from Metro State and the University of Northern Colorado will provide customized travel forecasts.

Areas of dense fog on the plains for the Thursday morning commute

