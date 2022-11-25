Watch Now
Warmer weather for Friday and Saturday

Black Friday shopping weather should be very nice!
Drier and warmer weather will return for Friday and Saturday. Highs are expected in the mid-to upper 50s both days in Denver and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the mountains.
Posted at 4:58 AM, Nov 25, 2022
A weak cold front will move across the state Saturday night with a couple inches of snow possible in the mountains and possibly a flurry in the Denver area. Skies will clear on Sunday, but temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees colder.

Monday will be mild and dry with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. Another cold front will move into Colorado Monday night and bring snow and colder weather by Tuesday. This new storm should bring several inches of snow for the mountains and perhaps 1-3 inches for the Denver area on Tuesday.

