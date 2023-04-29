Watch Now
Warmer for the weekend and a nice start to the month of May!

More sunshine and highs in the 60s to low 70s for the Denver metro area this weekend
Warmer and drier weather will return for the weekend. We're expecting more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny skies. More 50s and 60s for the mountains and drier conditions across the high mountain passes.
Posted at 6:27 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 08:27:44-04

DENVER- Warmer and drier weather will return for the weekend. We're expecting more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for the foothills and mountains, with drier conditions ahead.

The weather will stay warm for the start of May with just some building afternoon clouds and a few high-based, gusty thunderstorms.

Later in the week there will be a better chance for thunderstorms and some cooler weather.

