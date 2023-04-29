Warmer for the weekend and a nice start to the month of May!

DENVER- Warmer and drier weather will return for the weekend. We're expecting more sunshine and highs near 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday under a mostly sunny sky.

Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for the foothills and mountains, with drier conditions ahead.

The weather will stay warm for the start of May with just some building afternoon clouds and a few high-based, gusty thunderstorms.

Later in the week there will be a better chance for thunderstorms and some cooler weather.

