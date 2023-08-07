Warmer and drier weather this week across Colorado

Skies clear and temperatures rebound to start the week. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s across the Front Range and plains Monday afternoon.

Winds and clouds increase with the chance for widely scattered thunderstorms and showers through the late afternoon and early evening.

The risk for severe weather is elevated east of I-25. A few strong to severe storms are possible over the plains with the main threat being large hail and damaging winds. Skies gradually clear state-wide Monday night.

Fire danger is a concern over southwestern Colorado Monday. Expect warm and windy conditions with low relative humidity both Monday and Tuesday.

Drier and warmer conditions are expected through the middle and end of the week. High temperatures will climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s.

