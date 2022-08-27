Sunny, warm and dry to start our week

DENVER — Sunday, expect highs to warm to the upper 80s to low 90s across the metro-area, with 70s in the mountains.

A few isolated storms, with gusty winds and pockets of moderate rainfall are possible late in the day. Skies gradually clear state-wide tonight.

Monday through Wednesday, warm and mainly dry weather settles in. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s across the Front Range and plains.

Scattered storms can be expected over the mountains and foothills through the week, with the risk of severe weather remaining low.

By the end of next week, the weather should turn a bit cooler, with highs in the 80s, and a better chance for late-day thunderstorms across the metro-area and plains.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.