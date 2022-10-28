Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warmer and drier weather across Colorado this weekend

More sunshine and 60s for the Denver metro area
After Thursday’s snow, we’ll see temperatures return to about 60 on Friday and plenty of sun. This weekend will be even nicer, with highs in the low-to-mid 60s.
Poster image - 2022-10-28T055237.677.jpg
Posted at 5:44 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 07:54:29-04

DENVER — Skies are clearing across the region and we are in for a pretty mild and dry weather pattern for the weekend.

Although this most recent snowstorm dumped a lot of snow in the mountains and an inch or two over parts of the I-25 Corridor, it did not bring any measurable snow to DIA - where the official snowfall reading is taken for Denver.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is Oct. 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 - the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

Highs in the 60s and mostly sunny this weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This mild and dry weather will continue through the weekend. There will not be any scary weather on Halloween — dry and mild for our little trick-or-treaters on Monday night.

The weather will stay warm and dry for the first couple of days of November.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather


Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020