Warmer and drier weather across Colorado this weekend

DENVER — Skies are clearing across the region and we are in for a pretty mild and dry weather pattern for the weekend.

Although this most recent snowstorm dumped a lot of snow in the mountains and an inch or two over parts of the I-25 Corridor, it did not bring any measurable snow to DIA - where the official snowfall reading is taken for Denver.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is Oct. 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 - the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

Highs in the 60s and mostly sunny this weekend

Expect plenty of sunshine today, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This mild and dry weather will continue through the weekend. There will not be any scary weather on Halloween — dry and mild for our little trick-or-treaters on Monday night.

The weather will stay warm and dry for the first couple of days of November.

