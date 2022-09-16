Warmer and drier weather across Colorado for the weekend

DENVER — Warmer and drier weather will settle in for the weekend.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning, with a slight chance of storms this afternoon.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across the eastern plains, with 50s and 60s in the mountains. The rains will be scattered, but some locally heavy showers are possible in the mountains.

Warmer and drier weather will move back in for the coming weekend. We'll see more low to mid 80s on Saturday, with only a 10% chance of late-day storms.

The weather for the Broncos home opener will be terrific, with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s.

The aspens are now changing color, keep an eye out for signs of gold! The leaves will be peaking in colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks.

