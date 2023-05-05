Warmer and drier across the Denver metro area today

Warmer and drier weather will settle in across the Denver metro area today, with only a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to upper 70s on the plains and 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

A few storms could turn severe across the far northeastern plains and stretch into Nebraska this afternoon. The mountains will also see a few showers, with a rain/snow mix over the high mountain passes.

The weather will cool a bit this weekend with low 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. The winds will pick up a bit on Saturday and we'll see a few more late-day thunderstorms on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and mainly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s in Denver.

Next Wednesday will turn a little cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms. By Thursday, rain and thunderstorms will be likely.

