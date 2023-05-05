Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warmer and drier across the Denver metro area today

A few isolated storms possible across the northeastern plains
5523 weather.jpg
Posted at 5:44 AM, May 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-05 08:15:46-04

Warmer and drier weather will settle in across the Denver metro area today, with only a few isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to upper 70s on the plains and 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

A few storms could turn severe across the far northeastern plains and stretch into Nebraska this afternoon. The mountains will also see a few showers, with a rain/snow mix over the high mountain passes.

The weather will cool a bit this weekend with low 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. The winds will pick up a bit on Saturday and we'll see a few more late-day thunderstorms on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and mainly dry with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s in Denver.

Next Wednesday will turn a little cooler with a better chance for thunderstorms. By Thursday, rain and thunderstorms will be likely.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020