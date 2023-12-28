Skies are snow clearing out and we'll see a nice warm up in store for the last few days of December.

There will be mostly sunny skies, calmer winds and high temperatures in the 40s across most of eastern Colorado Thursday. Friday and Saturday will be even warmer, with highs in the low 50s in Denver.

A cold front will slide into the state on Sunday, bringing some mountain snow showers and slightly colder conditions to the state. Highs in the Denver area will slip back into the lower 40s.

The weather will be dry and cool for New Years Day with highs in the middle 40s. Another minor storm could bring some light snow next Tuesday.

Warmer and drier weather settles across Colorado through Saturday

