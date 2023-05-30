Warm with scattered afternoon storms Tuesday

After a beautiful Memorial Day weekend, we'll start off Tuesday with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Again, we'll see the chance for widely scattered thunderstorms and showers developing in the afternoon, first over higher terrain, then spreading east over the plains.

Highs Tuesday will climb to the upper 70s to low 80s across the metro area and plains. Expect 60s to low 70s in the foothills and mountains.

The risk for severe weather Tuesday is low over the Interstate 25 corridor and west. However, expect the chance for a few strong to severe storms over the northeastern corner of the state through early evening.

Our next front will usher in more moisture and instability by Wednesday. Stronger storms and widespread rain, heavy at times, will be possible through the afternoon.

Thursday, for Game 1 of the NBA finals in Denver, showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in the evening. Highs will be in the 70s Thursday and Friday, with cooler air moving in for the weekend.

What's Denver weather like in May?

If you're new to Colorado, you should as we wrap up the month, May is one of those weird weather months that likes to show off its “adventurous” side. As the National Weather Service puts it, “just about anything can happen in the month of May when it comes to Denver's weather.”

May is considered Denver’s wettest month of the year. The monthly average for precipitation is 2.12 inches. The wettest May in Denver history (and wettest month ever) brought 8.57 inches of precipitation in 1876.

Flip through the interactive weather graphics below or at this link if you'd like to learn more about May weather in Colorado.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

