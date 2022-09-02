Hot weather for Denver through the holiday weekend

DENVER — September has started hot for Denver and most of Colorado and the heat will continue not only through the holiday weekend, but through most of next week.

Denver has now had 61 days with highs of 90 degrees or hotter. The record is 75 days, set in 2020. In 2012, there were 73 days. By the time this hot streak is over, the city should have at least 65 days in the 90s — third place all time.

The hot weather will continue for lower elevations, with more 90s expected today through all of next week. The nights will be mainly clear and mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The nice thing about Colorado is that cooler air is never too far away. Readings will be in the 70s in the mountains during the day and in the 40s to near 50 degrees in the mountains. Since the air will be quite dry, some of the high mountain valleys will dip into the upper 30s off and on through the weekend.

There will be a only a very few gusty thunderstorms, mainly over the mountains for the next several days .

The mountains should be a great place to be this holiday weekend. Highs will be in the middle 60s to low 70s with only a few afternoon thunderstorms. Lows will be in the 40s, but expect cooler in those high mountain valleys. With September beginning, keep an eye out for those first signs of fall color!

It now looks like this hot and dry pattern will continue through most of next week.

