Mild and dry mid-week for the Front Range before cold and snow this weekend

Skies will be partly cloudy across the Denver area and the Front range, but low clouds will develop farther to the northeast overnight.

Wednesday will start off foggy across northeastern Colorado, but we'll see clearing skies and highs in the low to mid 70s Wednesday afternoon.

A cold front will sweep across the state on Thursday with cooler weather, but little moisture for Denver, the mountains north of Interstate 70 could get a few inches of snow Thursday night and Friday morning. Denver and the Front Range will see increasing clouds and it will get quite a bit colder. High temperatures will hit 60 on Thursday and and just in the upper 40s by Friday.

An even stronger cold front will move in this weekend that should bring our first snow of the season to the Denver metro area.

It will be quite a bit colder Saturday and Sunday with temperatures only in the 30s with light snow. Bundle up for for the Broncos game - expect flurries and temperatures around 30 degrees!

Warm for two more days along the Front Range before a cooldown this weekend

