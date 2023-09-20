Watch Now
Warm and mainly dry across Colorado Wednesday afternoon

Highs near 80 degrees in Denver for the next few days
It will be another pretty day with mostly sunny skies this morning and high temperatures near 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon. A few gusty storms are possible by early evening.
Posted at 5:42 AM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 08:21:48-04

DENVER — Mid-September is usually the best time of the year for beautiful weather in Colorado- clear and comfortable nights, sunny mornings and just a few afternoon thunderstorms.

We can look forward to more of that for the next several days with warm and mainly dry weather for the last days of summer. Fall officially starts early Saturday morning at 12:50 a.m.

A few isolated gusty storms will develop and roll off the foothills again on Wednesday. Skies will clear out overnight with more sunshine in store Thursday. Friday will be warm and dry.

Temperatures cool slightly over the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

The Aspen trees are starting to change colors across northern Colorado, so the next few weeks will provide some very lovely scenes. Get out there and enjoy!

