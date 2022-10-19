Warm and dry weather across Colorado through Saturday

Denver — Dry weather conditions will continue across Colorado for the next several days, before a cold front brings a change in the weather pattern Sunday and Monday.

Fire danger will be elevated today for the eastern plains of Colorado. A Fire Weather Warning has been issued for most of the eastern plains from 8 AM until 6 PM on Wednesday as the combination of dry grasses, warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity will raise the risk of wildfires - be very careful with any outside burning!

Warm temperatures and the dry weather pattern can be expected through Saturday. Expect highs in the mid-70s Wednesday and near 80 degrees on Thursday. The record high for Thursday is 83 degrees, set in 1950, the average high for October 20 is 63 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will remain warm and dry with highs in the mid-to upper 70s. Winds will increase on Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front.

A colder and wetter weather begins on Sunday as a strong cold front passes through Colorado. Rain will begin Sunday and may mix with or change to light snow in Denver by Monday morning. Snow will be likely for the mountains and foothills.

