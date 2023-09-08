Warm and dry weather across Colorado for two more days

DENVER — It's going to be hot and dry day across Colorado again Friday and Saturday with temperatures near 90 degrees for lower elevations and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Saturday will be a warm and pleasant day with scattered clouds. It will be a nice morning for the CU Buffs game at Folsom Field Saturday with readings in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Two more warm days before a stormy Sunday

Temperatures will start to dip on Sunday with a chance of storms and showers for the Broncos game that afternoon and early evening. Highs in the upper 70s on Sunday for Denver and in the 60s in the mountains.

Early next week, there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms and cooler weather once again. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s in the Denver area.

Warmer and drier weather will return starting next Wednesday.

