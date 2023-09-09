Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Warm and dry weather across Colorado for one more day

Much cooler by Sunday for the Broncos game
Much cooler by Sunday for the Broncos game
Posted at 6:17 AM, Sep 09, 2023
DENVER — Saturday will be a warm and pleasant day with scattered clouds. It will be a nice morning for the CU Buffs game at Folsom Field Saturday with readings in the upper 70s to low 80s.

High temperatures will near 90 degrees for lower elevations today and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Temperatures will start to dip on Sunday with a chance of storms and showers for the Broncos game that afternoon and early evening.

Highs will be in the upper 70s on Sunday for Denver and in the 60s in the mountains.

Early next week, there will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms and cooler weather once again. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 70s in the Denver area.

Warmer and drier weather will return starting next Wednesday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

