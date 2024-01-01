Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm and dry start to 2024 across the Denver metro area

More sunshine and temperatures in the 50s Monday afternoon
Monday will be the warmest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 50s across the Denver metro area.
Leo Joak Tarrazo.jpeg
Posted at 5:44 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 08:32:09-05

DENVER- It was a chilly Sunday afternoon, but temperatures are on the rise and it will be an extremely mild start to 2024.

We'll see mostly sunny skies Monday morning, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s by sunrise. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s by 3 p.m.

A few mountain snow showers are possible Monday, with a little more cloud cover by the afternoon on the plains.

We'll remain a few degrees above normal through Wednesday, with more mid to upper 40s on the plains and 30s in the mountains.

Another minor storm could bring some light snow next Thursday for the Front Range.

Warm and dry start to 2024 across the Denver metro area

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020