Warm and dry across the Colorado through the weekend

Warm and dry weather is in place across the state as we head into the weekend. Most of the snow has melted around Denver, and the rest will be gone by late Friday.

Expect quiet conditions with high temperatures in the mid- to upper 60s this afternoon. We'll see some cloud cover this morning, but that will clear out by this afternoon.

The mild and dry weather pattern will stick with us through the weekend with highs staying above average for early November- in the low to mid 60s. In fact, we will be closer to 70 degrees on Sunday.

Our next chance for moisture arrives the middle of next week with a minor storm system. Temperatures will also dip into the 50s at that point.

More melting in store across the Denver metro area Thursday

