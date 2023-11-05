Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Warm and breezy Sunday, with highs in the 70s in Denver

Above average temperatures through early next week, ahead of a cold front Wednesday
Poster image - 2023-11-05T082617.202.jpg
Denver7
Poster image - 2023-11-05T082617.202.jpg
Posted at 8:30 AM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 10:30:18-05

Highs Sunday will be well above average for early November, in the low to mid-70s across the Denver-area. Winds will be strong from the southwest through the afternoon.

The mild and dry weather pattern will stick with us through early next week. Colorado's mountain towns will see readings mainly in the 50s over the next several days.

Monday and Tuesday will stay warmer than normal, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Front Range and plains.

Our next chance for moisture arrives the middle of next week with a minor storm system. Temperatures will also dip into the 50s at that point across the plains.

Mountain showers can be expected late Tuesday, with a few rain showers possible across the metro-area on Wednesday.

Clearing skies and chilly for Thursday, with highs in the 40s, ahead of more seasonal weather expected through next weekend.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020