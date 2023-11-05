Warm and breezy Sunday, with highs in the 70s in Denver

Highs Sunday will be well above average for early November, in the low to mid-70s across the Denver-area. Winds will be strong from the southwest through the afternoon.

The mild and dry weather pattern will stick with us through early next week. Colorado's mountain towns will see readings mainly in the 50s over the next several days.

Monday and Tuesday will stay warmer than normal, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Front Range and plains.

Our next chance for moisture arrives the middle of next week with a minor storm system. Temperatures will also dip into the 50s at that point across the plains.

Mountain showers can be expected late Tuesday, with a few rain showers possible across the metro-area on Wednesday.

Clearing skies and chilly for Thursday, with highs in the 40s, ahead of more seasonal weather expected through next weekend.

