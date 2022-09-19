Very warm, dry to start the week ahead of a powerful front

DENVER — This week will start out very warm and dry, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees across the Denver metro area this afternoon.

That's around 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts — a very strong cold front is set to usher in widespread rain and much cooler temperatures by mid-week.

Highs Tuesday again climb to the upper 80s and low 90s across the plains, with 60s and 70s over Colorado's high country.

The chance for storms and showers returns to the mountains late Tuesday, with more widespread rain and cooler air showing up Wednesday for the Denver metro area.

This next system arriving on Wednesday will drop our highs to the 60s. Rainy and cool weather remains Thursday, ahead of clearing skies and more seasonal temperatures by the end of the week.

The aspens are starting to change color, keep an eye out for signs of gold! The leaves will be peaking in colors in the northern and central mountains over the next two weeks.

Denver7 Weather

