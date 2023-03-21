Very spring-like across the Denver metro area today

DENVER — Today is the first full day of spring and it's going to be a pretty mild start to the season! We'll see mostly sunny skies today, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s along the Front Range. We'll also see a brief break from the moderate to heavy mountain snow, but there's plenty more to come starting Wednesday.

Springtime can be a turbulent time in the weather for Colorado and this year will be no different. The mountains will see plenty of snow this week, while scattered rain showers can be expected for Denver and the eastern plains.

A series of storms will roll in from the west this week. We'll see increasing clouds on Wednesday, with a rain/snow mix possible across the Denver metro area and eastern plains throughout the day. It will also be a few degrees cooler.

More moderate to heavy snow will develop in the mountains on Wednesday and we'll see this snow continue off and on through the coming weekend. A few showers could roll off the foothills and over the metro area later this week, but we're expecting most of this moisture in the mountains.

It will be cooler this weekend and there's a much better chance of snow in town. Highs will drop into the 40s on Saturday, with some upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday.

