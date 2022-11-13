Very cold air arrives for Monday

DENVER — Sunday will stay dry in Denver, but will be a few degrees cooler. We'll see increasing clouds in the afternoon and the winds will shift with our next cold front. Some light snow will develop over the mountains by late Sunday afternoon, along and south of I-70.

A stronger cold front will drop south into Colorado late Sunday and early Monday, bringing a cold period to Colorado that will last for most of next week.

On Tuesday there will be some light snow for the mountains and flurries in Denver and the northeast plains. Highs in Denver will just be in the middle low to mid-30s.

Cold weather will hold across the state Wednesday and Thursday, but there will not be much precipitation. Friday will turn even colder, with a chance for snow across much of the state.

Milder weather will return next weekend.

Denver7 Weather

