Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Very cold air arrives for Monday

Sunday near 50 degrees with sunshine
Sunday forecast
kmgh
Sunday forecast
Posted at 7:06 AM, Nov 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-13 11:32:38-05

DENVER — Sunday will stay dry in Denver, but will be a few degrees cooler. We'll see increasing clouds in the afternoon and the winds will shift with our next cold front. Some light snow will develop over the mountains by late Sunday afternoon, along and south of I-70.

A stronger cold front will drop south into Colorado late Sunday and early Monday, bringing a cold period to Colorado that will last for most of next week.

On Tuesday there will be some light snow for the mountains and flurries in Denver and the northeast plains. Highs in Denver will just be in the middle low to mid-30s.

Cold weather will hold across the state Wednesday and Thursday, but there will not be much precipitation. Friday will turn even colder, with a chance for snow across much of the state.

Milder weather will return next weekend.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020