Two more warm days in Denver before our next storm hits

60s and sunshine through Thursday, gusty winds in store
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday afternoon. More snow and cold hits the Denver metro area Friday.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Dec 06, 2023
We will see two more warm and dry days before our next storm hits.

Wednesday and Thursday will see high temperatures about 15 to 20 degrees above average. We'll see low to upper 60s for Denver and the plains, with 40s in the mountains.

Our next storm will hit Colorado Thursday night and Friday as a cold front pushes into Colorado. Expect much colder temperatures and more heavy snow for the mountains. Denver and the Front Range should see at least a few inches of snow Friday into Saturday, with temperatures dropping into the 30s for highs, and teens for lows.

