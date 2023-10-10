DENVER — It is a warm and dry start to the week, but a chilly change will arrive late Wednesday!

Tuesday will be another warm and dry day, with high temperatures near 80 degrees. Expect sunshine and 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

A new storm system will move into the state starting Wednesday. Scattered showers first develop in the mountains and then roll east over the plains. There will be a slight chance of storms across the Denver metro area on Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday will be quite a bit colder with highs only in the 50s. There will be snow in the mountains and a chilly rain for the plains. We are hoisting a Denver7 Weather Action Day for Thursday due to the chilly, wet weather.

There's a slight chance that some of this rain will switch over to snow on the plains late Thursday and early Friday. Friday will be windy and chilly with highs only around 50 degrees in Denver and just in the 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

Skies will then clear for the weekend with a gradual warm up on Saturday and Sunday.

Two more warm days in Denver before our next cold front

