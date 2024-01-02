Watch Now
Two more mild days across Colorado before our next cold front

Plenty of sunshine and highs near 50 degrees in Denver Tuesday
It will be another mild day, with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. We'll see plenty of sunshine across Colorado Monday.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Jan 02, 2024
DENVER — Skies have cleared out across the state and we'll see plenty of sunshine throughout Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 5 degrees above average near Denver, with upper 40s to near 50 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

We'll remain a few degrees above normal through Wednesday, with more mid to upper 40s on the plains and 30s in the mountains.

Another minor storm could bring some light snow on Thursday for the Front Range. Heavier snow can be expected over Southern Colorado with this system.

As we wrap up the week, highs rebound into the low 40s on Friday, with low to mid-40s on Saturday.

A stronger storm and colder air is expected to impact the mountains and the plains on Sunday.

